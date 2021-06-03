Mary Lane emergency services closing permanently Thursday

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is restructuring its Eastern Region of care, and that includes big changes for Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center. Emergency services at the Ware facility, which was formerly a full-service hospital, will shut down Thursday.

Mary Lane’s emergency services will be relocated to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, nine miles to the southwest.

The shutdown of Baystate Mary Lane’s emergency department begins the process of completely closing the facility, which Baystate officials say will be wrapped-up over the next two years.

In addition to the end of emergency services, all cancer care at Baystate Mary Lane will officially move to the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care in Springfield.

Baystate Health says the reason for the move is simple: people just aren’t using the Mary Lane facility. They average about 28 emergency patients per day, which is about half of their capacity. Of those patients, more than 85% come in with common, minor, or non-urgent conditions, which could be treated in a primary care setting. Baystate also says it has become difficult to recruit doctors at the Ware location.

More information about the closure can be found on Baystate Health’s website.