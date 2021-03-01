Mask-making group in Northampton helps residents struggling financially during pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mask-making has become a popular craft during the pandemic, and when two Northampton residents saw their neighbors struggling financially, they decided the craft could help more than just those wearing them.

That’s how the ‘Immigrant Masks Makers of Western Mass,’ for short, im2, was formed.

The group was founded by Allie Aguirre and Amy Ben-Ezra. The idea was that the women would be able to produce masks as a way to help pay bills during the pandemic. The masks are sold online to the public, with the profits benefitting the group members.

The majority of machines and materials to make the masks have been donated from the community, which in turn allows for a larger profit. Additionally, the group is eco-conscious, as much of the material is recycled and the masks are reusable.

Their venture is based on non-profit and fair trade principles. im2’s masks are made of high-quality, pre-shrunk, double-layer, 100% cotton quilters’ fabric with a non-woven filter layer; washable, reusable, with durable but comfortable nose pieces and tightening beads; 4 fastener options, and are produced under sanitary conditions. im2 News release

Rosa is one of 16 group members, and for her, it isn’t just about the financial gain. She told 22News, “It’s not just money, I feel satisfaction to help others.”

All masks are sold with washing instructions, which are currently available in 15 different languages.

