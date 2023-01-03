NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and staff members returning to Northampton Public Schools will have to wear masks.

Students and Staff will have to wear masks for nine days due to the rise in Covid-19 and flu cases.

The interim Superintendent said in a letter to the school community that the temporary measure will last from Tuesday until the 13th of January.

The measures are being put in place as many students and faculty return from traveling and visiting family and friends during the holiday break.