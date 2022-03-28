NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton students and parents in support of a mask-optional school district are breathing a sigh of relief after the school committee voted to make masks optional, effective Monday.

On Wednesday, MaskChoice Pioneer Valley held a press conference outside city hall. This organization formed for the purpose of demanding masks be made optional. On Friday, the school committee released a statement notifying the committee it has voted to end the indoor mask mandate for schools.

22News spoke with co-founder of MaskChoice Catherina Potak about the school committee’s decision. She believes the decision will have a positive impact on both her kindergartener and third grader.

“The Kindergartener does have a speech delay and has been receiving services to that and I think he’ll show a lot more progress,” said Potak. “I’m vaccinated and boosted and my kids are also vaccinated and we’ve just been trying to follow the science this whole time and I’m really happy the school committee has decided to do that as well.”

The district will continue to implement testing and enhanced ventilation. Additionally free masks will still be available to students who choose to keep them on.