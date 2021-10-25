Masonic Street Parking lot in Northampton closed for paving

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will close the Masonic Street Parking lot and Amber Way alleyway for paving starting Monday.

The project is scheduled to be completed on Saturday, November 6. Parking is available at the St. Mary’s lot on Elm Street.

Downtown Northampton Parking Map (Courtesy: City of Northampton)

Downtown Northampton has on-street pay-by-plate kiosks and traditional meters.

On-street pay-by-plate kiosks and traditional meters are located throughout downtown Northampton. They are enforced Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Sundays and Holidays are free.

The E. John Gare Parking Garage located on Armory Street is open 24 hours a day. The first hour is free and $0.75 per hour after. Gothic Street parking across from the Hampshire County Courthouse is open for public parking after 5 p.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a day on weekends for $0.75 per hour. A free commuter parking lot is located at Sheldon Field, and a parking lot by the entrance to the Norwottuck Rail Trail on Damon Road for use of the Rail Trail.