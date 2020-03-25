1  of  3
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Spain's coronavirus cases surpass China, Prince Charles infected
Mass Audubon closes Easthampton trails to help social distancing

Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Many businesses have had to close due to concerns over the coronavirus. In the town of Easthampton that has included its buildings and walking trails too.

After Governor Charlie Baker issued a stay at home advisory, non-essential business were forced to close their doors.

Initially, the Mass Audubon sanctuary in Easthampton closed their buildings but kept the trails open so people could get outside and escape.

However, so many people came out to use the trails it made social distancing very difficult. In the interest of public safety, the trails have been temporarily closed.

The town of Easthampton hopes to reopen the trails as soon as it is safe to do so.

