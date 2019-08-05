Massachusetts colleges seeing an increase in tuition this year

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuition has not only been going up for UMass but it’s been a trend all across Massachusetts.

University of Massachusetts trustees on Friday approved a 2.5 percent tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students. The average student will pay about $360 more.

UMass President Marty Meehan told trustees Friday that tuition hikes have averaged 3 percent over the last 10 years. The average undergraduate tuition for an in-state student will be $14,722. For an average out-of-state undergraduate, $33,000.

The university is projecting enrollment of 65,800 students in the fall, an increase of 0.7 percent.

Other state universities and community colleges have hiked their rates by an average of 6 percent in Massachusetts.

According to a new report from the New England Board of Higher Education, Massachusetts has the fastest-rising costs of public higher education in the country. In Massachusetts, the average tuition and fees for two semesters at a two-year public college in 2017-2018 were $6,131.

That’s an increase of 18 percent from 2012-2013.