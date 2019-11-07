Massachusetts communities with pot shops subpoenaed by U.S. Attorney’s Office

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At least six Massachusetts communities have received federal court subpoenas, looking into agreements they made with marijuana companies.

Those federal investigators are looking into municipal cannabis contracts in several Massachusetts communities. A federal grand jury is investigating the agreements that marijuana shops negotiated with their host communities.

Multiple communities, including Northampton, Eastham, Leicester, Newton, and Uxbridge received subpoenas asking for documents relating to host community agreements.

Northampton’s subpoena asks for all documentation between marijuana license applicants and city officials, as well as letters of community support for marijuana businesses.

In a statement, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said they’ll fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and produce all of the requested documents and data.

Narkewicz went on to say that he knows of no wrongdoing with the cannabis industry in Northampton. The city has negotiated 22 host community agreements with various marijuana businesses.

The city has been ordered to go before a grand jury hearing on November 14.