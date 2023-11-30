HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – This week the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced nearly $2 million in grants to help Massachusetts farms address climate change.

The money will be spread between 56 different farms throughout the state and all of the money has already been allocated to specific projects.

It’s been a difficult few years for farms in the Bay State, in 2022 it was a drought that made things hard- this year it was the opposite. “This summer was kind of a bear yeah we had too much rain, way more than normal,” says Hank Cook of Cook’s Farm in Hadley.

The state has given other grants this year assisting farms responding to extreme weather- now Massachusetts is awarding $1.75 million in grants to 56 farms like Cook’s in Hadley to make them more resilient in the face of climate change. Cook adds, “Anytime we can get some help, it’s great and we’ve wanted, we’ve needed the barn for a long time, but yeah it’s great to have the state help.”

Not only is the financial help from the state going to be vital for farms, but every project that the money will be going to will be environmentally friendly. Cook’s Farm will be receiving around $40,000 to help build a heavy-use area and manure storage barn. And every one of the other 50+ farms have their own unique project, like J&J farms in Amherst which have been awarded $18,000 to build a high tunnel.

Many of these locally family owned agricultural business have struggled recently, so now with the state’s help all they can ask is for more help from the community. Kirsten Cook also telling 22News, “Local farms are just so important, especially here in Hadley there’s so many of them so it’s really awesome when people come support them.”

Every farm that received money had to apply for the grant through the Climate Smart Agriculture Program, and they will all be now voluntarily adopting conservation, soil health, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate-smart agricultural practices.

Governor Healey said that these grants will help lower emissions and promote sustainability, something she says is very important now that farmers are feeling the effects of climate change.