Massachusetts is the 16th state to report vape-related death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first vaping-related death was confirmed in Massachusetts Monday.

A woman in her 60s from Hampshire County died of a vaping-related lung illness, the first confirmed case in Massachusetts announced by the Department of Public Health. DPH did not specify which Hampshire County town the woman was from.

There have been 121 suspected cases physicians have reported to the state since it began mandating that clinicians immediately report any unexplained vaping-associated lung injury to the DPH.

No single product has been linked to all cases of vaping related lung injury but some people in western Massachusetts think this is just the beginning.

“I think we need a lot of research to find out what’s going on with these e-cigarettes,” said Debbie King of Northampton. “But I would focus more on the e-cigarettes rather than the marijuana vaping.”

On September 24, Gov. Charlie Baker banned the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts for four months while federal and state public health officials continue to investigate the series of lung illnesses.

As of October 1, 1,080 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the CDC from 48 states. Last week, two lawsuits that challenged Baker’s vaping ban were denied a temporary pause on the ban but will get a full hearing on October 15.

Massachusetts is now the 16th state where a person has died from the illness.