EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding their operations to western Massachusetts.

The Chamber, which has been around since 2018, is based in Boston but they’re opening an office in Easthampton to serve LGBT-owned businesses in our area. They help a wide range of companies from major corporations to home-based businesses. 22News spoke with their executive director about the services they provide.

“We help those guys scale, get into the right frame, get capital, work with accountants, lawyers, all of that we provide as a resource to help businesses scale,” said CEO and Executive Director Grace Moreno.

Moreno noted that there are already many LGBT-owned businesses across our state, and that the number is growing. If you want to find out more about the chamber and their services, you can email help@malgbtcc.org.