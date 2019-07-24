Massachusetts lottery hits all-time high

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a record year for the Massachusetts lottery.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced that the lottery received $5.5 billion in revenue for the 2019 fiscal year. That surpassed the previous record of $5.3 billion last year.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Massachusetts lottery hit the $5 billion mark in revenues. The lottery also hit an all-time high in net profit, with an estimated $1.1 billion produced from July 2018 to June 2019.

“Another net profit record is a proud achievement for the lottery,” Goldberg said. “We continue to perform at the highest levels even as we face mounting challenges in today’s retail environment.”

That increase was from many record drawings last fall, where jackpots hit $1 billion and $1.6 billion.

The lottery’s purpose is to generate local aid for the commonwealth’s cities and towns. those 22News spoke to said they want to see proof that some of the money is going back to the state.

“Look at our state roads they are terrible, our downtown streets here are horrible,” Kathleen Dolat of Easthampton said.

The lottery set another record by paying out an estimated $3.98 billion in prizes. An estimated 72.5 percent of all revenue was returned to players in FY 2019.

Keno sales were up 5.8 percent and exceeded $1 billion for the first time since Massachusetts launched the game in 2993.