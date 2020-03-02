Massachusetts residents prepare for Super Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Democratic presidential candidates are in crunch mode as they prepare for the most important day in the primary race so far.

It’s almost Super Tuesday and Massachusetts is one of 14 states that will be voting in the presidential primary.

There are more than 4.4 million registered voters in Massachusetts and more than 55 percent are not enrolled in any party, but even if you are unaffiliated you can still vote tomorrow.

Democrat Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the presidential race. Buttigieg was expected to be in Dallas, Texas yesterday for a rally there ahead of super Tuesday, but instead went home to Indiana to make the announcement.

However, Buttigieg’s name, alongside the names of other Democrats who have dropped out of the race, will appear on the ballot Tuesday.

22News spoke to one young about the importance of voting.

“I think it’s very important for younger people to get into the voting process because we are bringing new ideas into the mix,” Aidan Leary of Worcester said.

A recent UMass Amherst poll is showing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is just one point ahead of Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren for the vote.

In Massachusetts, which will award 91 pledged delegates, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

22News will have coverage of Tuesday’s primary on-air and online.