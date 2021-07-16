Massachusetts RMV to reopen three service centers in August

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that customer service centers will open in Southbridge, Easthampton, and Lowell for in-person appointments starting on Monday, August 2.

Senior citizen hours will continue on Wednesdays by appointment with suspension hearings over the phone. Learners permit tests will be held online and everyone taking a road test will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

RMV Initiatives that are continuing: