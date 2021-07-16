Massachusetts RMV to reopen three service centers in August

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that customer service centers will open in Southbridge, Easthampton, and Lowell for in-person appointments starting on Monday, August 2.
Senior citizen hours will continue on Wednesdays by appointment with suspension hearings over the phone. Learners permit tests will be held online and everyone taking a road test will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
RMV Initiatives that are continuing:
- As of August 2, RMV Service Centers will open by appointment in Southbridge, Easthampton, and in Lowell.
- Senior hours for customers 65 years of age and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue.
- Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors are required to be in the road test vehicle and everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.
- Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process.
- Suspension hearings by telephone will continue.
- In-vehicle observation hours for Junior Operators have reverted back to driving schools for applicants who obtained a learner’s permit on or after 5/29/2021 requiring Junior Operators to complete 6 hours observing another student driver, and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian. (This was the rule pre-pandemic.)