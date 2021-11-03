Massachusetts Sheep & Woolcraft Fair returns to Cummington in 2022

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheep and Woolcraft Fair is making a return in May 2022.

The fair will be held on May 28 and 29 of 2022. Many of the vendors from the previous fair in 2019 have said they plan to attend next year.

“It is with much excitement that the MSWCF committee has decided to host its annual event once again,” said MSWFC Co-Chair Lisa Dachinger. “We anticipate being able to hold another high-quality event like we have in the past with vendors, workshops sheep shows, leadline, sheep dog trials, children’s activities and more.”

The fair first began in 1974 as an idea at a potluck dinner. It started as a sheep judging contest and eventually grew to add dog trials, vendors, auctions and more.