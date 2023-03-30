AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Treasurer has officially condemned UMass Amherst’s attempts to privatize over 100 positions.

Deborah Goldberg and members of the Massachusetts State Retirement Board moved to unambiguously end speculation that they were involved in efforts by the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The school’s actions too are unprecedented and attempt to transition the division’s $13 million budget into a private foundation. The Treasurer stated that this plan should be reexamined with employees’ retirements as a greater priority.