Massachusetts wedding venues resume under Phase 3

HAYDENVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) —The pandemic has deeply impacted the wedding industry and those wanting to get married this year. Phase 3 will allow weddings to resume but with restrictions.

Valley View Farm in Haydenville is a popular destination for weddings in Western Massachusetts. But like many other businesses, they had to adapt to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the phases continue to roll out—the venue is excited to welcome back their patrons.

“Theres things we have been doing a little different that we really like,” said Suzy Fortang, owner of Valley View Farm. “We’ve had to create in order to stay in business and we’ll continue doing them and that’s been fun.”

When it comes to venues, state guidelines for Phase 3 will limit indoor gatherings to no more than 25 people and outdoors will be limited to 100 people if there is a confined space. Dance floors and bars are still not permitted, and social distancing measures must be put into place. All staff must wear masks, and guests must wear masks while walking around the venue.

“Like a wedding is supposed to be everything you are not supposed to do,” said Dan LaFlamme, the wedding coordinator at Valley View Farm. “Be together, hug people, talk close, drink, dance. It’s all the things that we are not supposed to be doing at this point in time. I think on the other side of this is that weddings are going to be that much more amazing people are going to be so grateful and the meaningfulness will be there for everyone.”

Since March, many of Valley View Farm’s weddings were postponed for the following year of 2021–with some couples even deciding to hold small ceremonies with just immediate family.

To reconnect with patrons Valley View Farm has reopened it’s outdoor venue to locals for a cocktail night throughout the week.