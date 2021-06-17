MassDOT announces overnight lane closures on I-91 in Northampton next week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced overnight lane closures on Interstate 91 northbound and southbound near Exit 25 in Northampton.

The closures will begin Monday, June 21 from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The I-91 Exit 25 northbound off-ramp will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Exit 27 to Route 5 southbound to Damon Road.

The closures are as follows:

Monday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, the I-91 exit 25 northbound off-ramp will be closed Traffic will be detoured via exit 27 to Route 5 southbound to Damon Road

Monday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, the I-91 exit 25 southbound on-ramp will be closed Traffic will be detoured via Damon Road to Route 5 northbound to exit 27. Detail police officers will be utilized to direct traffic through the work zone

On Tuesday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, access to Damon Road will be closed Traffic from Route 9 to Damon Road will be detoured via Route 5 northbound Traffic from Damon Road to Route 9 will be detoured via Route 5 southbound



Signs and police details will be available along with message boards guiding drivers through the work area. Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through the work area.