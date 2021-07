AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has received a grant worth nearly $185,000 from MassDOT as part of the shared streets and spaces program.

The project aims to increase the safety and visibility of vital pedestrian crosswalks.

Amherst will use the grant money to improve the intersection of Triangle Street, Pray Street, and Cottage Street as well as paint crosswalk markings along Pray Street.