EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced more than $288,000 in the third round of funding for the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces initiative.

Easthampton made the list.

The Hampshire County city is set to receive $160,000 to construct a new sidewalk. The money will also be used to update crosswalks so they’re ADA-compliant.

Crews will also install flashing pedestrian-safety beacons, and a paved bicycle/pedestrian connection.

Locally, Orange also received funding, as did Lee.