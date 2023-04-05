HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this year, MassDOT held a contest that allowed elementary and middle school students across the state to name 12 snow plows. The Hadley Elementary School was one of the contest winners.

“Snow Day, No Way” was the name the 5th grade students came up with and on Wednesday they got to have their picture taken in front of their plow. The contest was held to celebrate the winter season and to recognize the hard work and dedication of public works employees and contractors during winter storms.

“They’re on the roads everyday keeping the highways clean picking up debris responding to accidents. We really wanted to show our pride in what they do and the equipment that they use so what better way than get the kids involved and engaged and name some of the equipment,” said Highway Director Patricia Leavenworth.

The classroom also received a $100 gift card for school supplies. Some other plow names names include the “Flurry Fighter” from Crosby Elementary School in Pittsfield, “Sled Zepplin” from the Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School and “Luke Snowalker” from the Munger Hill School in Westfield.