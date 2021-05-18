Roundabout project canceled for North King Street and Hatfield Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has terminated the current construction contract for the Northampton Roundabout Project at the intersection of North King Street and Hatfield Street and will take on a re-evaluation of the project design.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made the announcement Tuesday in a news release sent to 22News.

According to MassDOT, after they held a Virtual Public Information Meeting on February 17, as part of the public process, they received many public comments on the project and proposed location. The majority of the comments were opposing the project due to its impacts on an archaeological site.

MassDOT was not able to minimize the opposition during the public process and as a result, they decided to terminate the contract and take on a re-evaluation project. The re-evaluation will allow MassDOT to consider previously unforeseen circumstances, including a more extensive review of the impacts of any work on a local site of archeological significance.

MassDOT feels the re-evaluation option is responsive to the public comments that were received, which asked MassDOT to consider alternatives that avoided the location of the archaeological site. This re-evaluation will take public opposition into account as key evaluation criteria for all design alternatives considered.

This project will reconstruct the intersection of North King Street and Hatfield Street in Northampton to alleviate operational and safety deficiencies at the intersection. The project may also include roadway improvements to provide multimodal accommodations along Hatfield Street and North King Street.