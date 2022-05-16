NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is hosting a “Touch-A-Truck” event Saturday in Northampton.
The kid-friendly event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the MassDOT headquarters on 811 North King Street in Northampton. The MassDOT is holding the event as part of the National Public Works Week to highlight the value and necessities of public works projects.
“MassDOT is glad to bring back the statewide “Touch-A-Truck” event to celebrate National Public Works Week,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This event is an interactive way to show just how big or unique some of the equipment used to maintain our highways or inspect our bridges are.”
Statewide projects conducted by MassDOT throughout the year use pieces of equipment, thorough planning, building, managing, and improvements to ensure safety on roadways.
There will be 15 pieces of equipment including a dump truck, loader, tractor, and more for people to interact with.
- Loader
- Loader attachments (snowblower)
- Spreader/Plow
- Tow Plow
- Tractor
- Mowing attachments
- Sweeper
- Dump Truck
- Bucket Truck
- VMS with Cam
- Arrow Boards
- Traffic Attenuator
- Lift Truck
- Bridge Inspection (Inspector 62)
- Flat bed
MassDOT will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- District 1 Headquarters Lenox
- 270 Main Street, Lenox, MA 02140
- District 2 Headquarters Northampton
- 811 North King Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- District 3 Headquarters Worcester
- 499 Plantation Parkway, Worcester, MA 01605
- District 4 Headquarters Arlington
- 519 Appleton Street, Arlington, MA 02476
- District 5 Headquarters Taunton
- 1000 County Street, Taunton, MA 02780
- District 6 Milton Depot
- 73 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186