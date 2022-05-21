NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is hosting a “Touch-A-Truck” event Saturday in Northampton.

The kid-friendly event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the MassDOT headquarters on 811 North King Street in Northampton. The MassDOT is holding the event as part of the National Public Works Week to highlight the value and necessities of public works projects.

“MassDOT is glad to bring back the statewide “Touch-A-Truck” event to celebrate National Public Works Week,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This event is an interactive way to show just how big or unique some of the equipment used to maintain our highways or inspect our bridges are.”

Statewide projects conducted by MassDOT throughout the year use pieces of equipment, thorough planning, building, managing, and improvements to ensure safety on roadways.

There will be 15 pieces of equipment including a dump truck, loader, tractor, and more for people to interact with.

Loader

Loader attachments (snowblower)

Spreader/Plow

Tow Plow

Tractor

Mowing attachments

Sweeper

Dump Truck

Bucket Truck

VMS with Cam

Arrow Boards

Traffic Attenuator

Lift Truck

Bridge Inspection (Inspector 62)

Flat bed

MassDOT will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations: