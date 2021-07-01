MassDOT warns of truck detour on Damon Road in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be implementing a detour for trucks traveling on Damon Road in Northampton beginning Tuesday, July 6, and will remain in place until further notice.

The detour for trucks will be as follows:

Trucks traveling to Damon Road via I-91 northbound will be redirected to exit 23 (old exit 18) then north on Route 5 ending at King Street and Damon Road.

Trucks encountering the detour on the north end of Damon Road will be redirected south on Route 5 to exit 23 (old exit 18).

Access to Industrial Drive will remain open via Damon Road from King Street. Trucks should follow the detour in order to avoid the train bridge with an eleven foot (11’) clearance located in downtown Northampton.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.