MASSPIRG launches national voter registration drive

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a presidential election year, and one organization is advocating for young people to get out and vote come November.

The Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, which is a nonprofit that pushes young people to vote, has launched a national voter registration drive to college students across the country. The group has a goal of registering about 10,000 students for November.

22News spoke with Northampton’s city councilor at large, Bill Dwight, who said there are also initiatives here in western Massachusetts to get young voters out to the polls.

“Northampton has had an initiative to do the same thing. Try to get them to engage in a municipal level and understand government as it affects them very directly, in the schools and on the streets,” Dwight said. He added, “The hope is that will inspire them in a lifetime of participation.”

According to researchers at Tufts University, young people are interested and engaged in the 2020 election, and believe they can make a difference for the upcoming election.

Election day this year is Tuesday, November 3.