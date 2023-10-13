AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Executives from MassTech visited UMass Amherst to announce a new grant from the Innovation Institute at MassTech.

The announcement highlighted the development of advanced optical technologies. The event featured remarks by executives from MassTech and UMass faculty followed by a tour.

22News spoke to the Director of the MassTech Innovation Institute Pat Larkin about the partnership, “I think another piece that’s really exciting about it are the partnerships with the Berkshire Innovation Center and the commitment by the university to really get out of its four walls and to work with industries that are really shaping the future of the optics industry.”