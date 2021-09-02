MassWildlife on flood threats in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown community was hit particularly hard by this summer’s major rain events.

Back in July, the road caved in on East Street, after a beaver dam collapsed. Now, residents worry it could get far worse due to all the recent rainfall.

Mass Wildlife issued a statement to 22News stating in part, “They are currently evaluating options for long-term solutions and continues to monitor the beaver dams and water levels in this drainage.”

They went on to say that with lowered water levels and no large waterbody upstream, flood damage risk appears to be much lower.