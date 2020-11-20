MassWorks grants to help fund Amherst intersection project

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An intersection in Amherst will be getting a new look through a MassWorks grant.

MassWorks Grants are given to fund public infrastructure projects that support and accelerate housing production, spur private development, and create jobs throughout the Commonwealth.

This $1.5 million grant will look to enhance traffic and pedestrian safety at the intersection of Route 116 and Pomeroy and West Pomeroy Lanes.

22News spoke with the assistant town manager who said they want to hear from the community as to how this money should be spent.

“We’re going to engage in a public process in January February or March of next year with the community with business owners residents and committees and boards here in Amherst to see what’s the best path forward either a roundabout or a signalized intersection,” said Dave Ziomek.

Other proposals include an apartment building on West Street and future developments along the 150-acre golf course frontage soon to be acquired by the town.