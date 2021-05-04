May the 4th be with you, Northampton PD celebrates Star Wars Day

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department posted a video to their Facebook Tuesday, celebrating Star Wars Day.

May 4 is Star Wars day or “May the Fourth be with you.” The phrase is a play on words related to the Star Wars movie franchise that says “May the force be with you.” The force is a metaphysical and ubiquitous power in the Star Wars fictional universe.

The video shows an officer welcoming a new partner into the department and his partner happens to be baby Yoda.

May the fourth be with you!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today