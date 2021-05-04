May the 4th be with you, Northampton PD celebrates Star Wars Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department posted a video to their Facebook Tuesday, celebrating Star Wars Day.

May 4 is Star Wars day or “May the Fourth be with you.” The phrase is a play on words related to the Star Wars movie franchise that says “May the force be with you.” The force is a metaphysical and ubiquitous power in the Star Wars fictional universe.

The video shows an officer welcoming a new partner into the department and his partner happens to be baby Yoda.

May the fourth be with you!