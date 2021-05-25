Downtown Northampton Main Street project moves into next phase

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor David J. Narkewicz announced the city’s plan to move to the next phase in a new design for the Picture Main Street project.

The Mayor, advised by three independent engineering firms, has chosen a three-lane framework for the future design of Main Street. The goal is improve the streetscape of downtown that will support the local businesses and economy. They will access the design to improve traffic flow for pedestrians, bikes, and vehicles on Main Street.

The next Picture Main Street public forum will be held on June 24, at 6:00 p.m. where proposed designs will be presented to the public. The city’s engineering consultants are working on adding details to the design to enhance shopping, streetscape, pedestrian, and bicycle environments that allow for snow removal access, and adjust traffic signals.

“I deeply appreciate the input from so many Northampton residents, downtown property and business owners, and other stakeholders,” said Mayor Narkewicz.

The plan is known as “Alternative Three” and it could provide more space for non-vehicle uses of downtown Northampton.