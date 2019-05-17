Mayor Narkewicz proposes Northampton property tax override

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s mayor proposed a property tax override during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Mayor David Narkewicz is proposing a property tax override question for the upcoming Northampton city election in November.

In a letter to the city council, Narkewicz detailed his proposed fiscal year 2020 city budget of nearly $117 million. He referred back to the Proposition 2 1/2 override question in 2013, which taxpayers approved, saying it “would only provide a limited number of years of stability.”

Narkewicz is now asking voters for another property tax increase of more than 2 1/2 percent for the fiscal year 2021. One Northampton resident expressed her thoughts on the property tax override that Narkewicz proposed.

Sara Luttrell told 22News, “I think anything that raises property taxes, property value around here is good and bad. You know as a young person who might want to buy a home becomes more and more unreachable.”

The mayor’s budget proposal is just over a four percent increase from last year’s budget.

Mayor Narkewicz said they’ve been able to extend the original four-year Fiscal Stability Plan to seven years through the fiscal year 2020.

