Mead Art Museum receives 170 new pieces from anonymous donor

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst College Mead Art Museum expanded its holdings by more than 170 works of contemporary art, thanks to an anonymous donor.

“Starting Something New: Recent Contemporary Art Acquisitions and Gifts” was presented Tuesday and will run through July of 2020.

The gift includes works by established artists such as David Hockney, Thomas Ruff, and Cindy Sherman, as well as emerging and mid-career artists from across the United States and around the world.

Marketing and Public Programs Specialist Danielle Amodeo told 22News about the importance of the art.

“One thing that’s really important about this recent gift and about all of our acquisitions at the Mead is that we try to have our art be representative of today’s students,” said Amodeo.

This fall, the Mead will also open an exhibition marking a decade of acquisitions made through the Trinkett Clark Memorial Student Acquisition Fund.

