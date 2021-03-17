Meet K9 Fitzgerald, the newest member of the Hadley Police Department

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department shared on their Facebook page that a new member from Slovakia is joining them.

The newest member is a year and half old German Shepard named K9 Fitzgerald that weighs 76.5 pounds and is according to the police “a very good boy.”

Fitzgerald will be working with Officer Marini and both will start their training in the next few weeks.

Following the completion of K-9 school, Officer Marini and Fitzy will return and specialize in Patrol, which includes searching for missing people and apprehending suspects, according to a Facebook post by Police Chief Michael Mason.

Fitzgerald will also be certified in Narcotics Detection.

The purchase of Fitzy was made possible through the use of grants and donations.