FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Florence Civic & Business Association will be hosting its annual Holiday Parade on Saturday.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it is time to get into the Christmas spirit. This annual parade kicks off around 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Row in Florence where the participants/marchers will meet, according to the Florence Civic & Business Association.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will march west on Route 9 until they reach the Florence Civic Center.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance at the parade to visit with the kids. Donuts and other refreshments will be served.

The Florence Civic & Business Association hosts community events, manages Florence’s seasonal decor, and operates the Florence Civic Center.