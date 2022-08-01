BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are reminding residents to use the police station to meet people when buying items listed online.

If you have made an online purchase, and you’re uncomfortable meeting a stranger at their place or at yours, there is a safe place to make the exchange. Since 2016, Belchertown police have set up an “Internet purchase exchange location” outside their station on State Street.

The front parking lot of the station is under 24/7 video surveillance, so people who are making in-person exchanges will be able to feel more secure in doing so.

Police departments in several area communities, including nearby Hadley, have set up similar spaces at their stations.