NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With more than $800 Million dollars on the line, many people in western Massachusetts are feeling lucky as the nation approaches Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions fever continues to run high at ticket sales outlets throughout the area. At Pop’s Package Store in Northampton, customers have been hedging their bets for a lucrative pay off.

The owner of Pop’s Package Store, Hardev Singeh told 22News that customers have been buying multiple tickets at once now the jackpot is so high. “Yes, customers would buy only a couple, now they buy ten at a time!” he said.

Customers can buy Mega Millions tickets right up until 10:45PM on Tuesday night. Mega Millions hasn’t had a winner since mid-April. Tuesday’s jackpot is the largest since the billion dollar jackpot from January of last year.

If you’re feeling lucky, Mega Bucks is also up pretty high at $13.9 Million for us here in Massachusetts.