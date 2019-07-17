Members of the Easthampton Police Department honored

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several members of the Easthampton Police Department were honored in Boston on Tuesday for their efforts in high-profile federal cases.

Chief Robert Alberti and his partner John McGrath received the Investigative Achievement Award as members of the Terrorism Task Force.

The award recognized their efforts in the case against Alexander Ciccolo, a Berkshire County man who planned an attack on a university on behalf of ISIS.

Ciccolo was sentenced to 20-years in prison back in 2018.