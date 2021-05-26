Memorial Day ceremony in Amherst Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst will commemorate Memorial Day with a smaller ceremony than past years.

The Memorial Day event takes place, Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the Amherst War Memorial Pool on Matoon Street.

The VFW, American Legion and Central Hampshire Veteran Services department invites those who wish to attend the ceremony to look for designated areas to stand on the grounds behind the War Memorial Pool. At all times, the public is asked to adhere to current social distancing protocols.