Memorial Day hours at the Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Hampshire Mall has made changes to its hours of operation for that Monday.
The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The following department store, restaurant, and entertainment venues’ hours will differ from Hampshire Mall’s hours of operation:
- Arizona Pizza: Closed
- Cinemark: First showing starts 11:15am, last showing starts 9:25pm
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-9:00pm
- JCPenney: 11:00am-7:00pm
- JoAnn Fabric and Crafts: 9:00am-7:00pm
- PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
- PiNZ: Closed
- Planet Fitness: 4:30am-7:00pm
- Target: 8:00am-10:00pm
- Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-9:00pm