Memorial Day hours at the Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Hampshire Mall has made changes to its hours of operation for that Monday.

The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The following department store, restaurant, and entertainment venues’ hours will differ from Hampshire Mall’s hours of operation:

  • Arizona Pizza: Closed
  • Cinemark: First showing starts 11:15am, last showing starts 9:25pm
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-9:00pm
  • JCPenney: 11:00am-7:00pm
  • JoAnn Fabric and Crafts: 9:00am-7:00pm
  • PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
  • PiNZ: Closed
  • Planet Fitness: 4:30am-7:00pm
  • Target: 8:00am-10:00pm
  • Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-9:00pm

