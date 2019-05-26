Memorial Day parade in Hadley honors fallen heroes

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the area’s largest Memorial Day parades honoring America’s war dead was held in western Massachusetts Sunday.

The town of Hadley held their annual Memorial Day parade Sunday afternoon after a flag raising ceremony at the American Legion.

Friends, families and neighbors gathered for a remembrance of those who have given their lives protecting and serving.

The parade started on Route 9, went around the Town Common on West Street and ended at the General Hooker Monument.

The American Legion also planned a number of commemorations Sunday at town cemeteries.

