Memorial Day service honors veterans from the Pioneer Valley

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of remembrance and recognition for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The VA of Central Western Massachusetts held a ceremony for fallen veterans at its Veterans Memorial Chapel Monday afternoon.

Dozens listened as the names of fallen service members from the pioneer valley were read and Taps were played. It’s a way to honor and remember those who risked their lives for our freedom.

Chaplain of the veteran’s health organization, Momo Larmena Jr. told 22News, “My hope for these people when they leave today is to continue to remember those who have fallen. A quote from the 35th president, we have to put in our action and action means to continue to remember these people that have served.”

The ceremony also featured a wreath-laying by the color guard.

Marie Robinson-Mclaughlin, who is the top nurse at the VA of Central Western Massachusetts opened the ceremony with some comments.

The chapel where the ceremony was held Monday is strictly dedicated to fallen veterans.

