NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two dozen Irish history enthusiasts and those with Irish heritage gathered in Northampton Thursday for an annual event honoring the memory of Dominic Daley and James Halligan.

Daley and Halligan were two Irish immigrants, who were executed after being falsely accused and convicted of murder in 1806. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office put the event together along with several retired members of the justice system.

Organizers told 22News it’s a good way to draw attention to an issue that’s still very prevalent Thursday.

“It calls people’s attention to the situation and it allows us to have a platform to talk about things that we believe in and primarily what we’re talking about is people who are being falsely accused of crimes because of their religion or their faith or where they’re from the color of their skin.” W. Michael Ryan, Committee Member

“Discrimination the Irish aren’t necessarily discriminated against we’ve got an Irish Catholic president again. So the point is, those who are discriminated against, we learn from this.” Bill O’Riordan, Committee Member

Former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis issued a Proclamation of Exoneration for Daley and Halligan in 1986.