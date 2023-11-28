FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter for all the work she and President Jimmy Carter did throughout the world.

Rosalynn Carter donated a lot of her time over the last three decades to Habitat for Humanity, building and improving homes around the world. She passed away at the age of 96 last week at her home in Georgia two days after she entered hospice care.

To honor the work she did, the Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity has built a temporary doorway in her memory at the front of the Unitarian Society of Northampton at 220 Main Street.

Credit: Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

Credit: Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

Credit: Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

Credit: Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

The public is invited to pay their respects at the memorial and share their messages of solidarity in honor of Mrs. Carter’s work.

“We grieve the loss of Mrs. Carter and our prayers are with President Carter and their family. Mrs. Carter has helped change the lives of thousands of homeowners, empowered countless women and inspired millions of people. Over the years, she has blessed us with her compassion for serving others and commitment to improving housing conditions,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO, Habitat for Humanity International. “The Carters lent a hand to Habitat for Humanity as a young, fledging organization and created global awareness of our work and of our mission. We are grateful for the incredible impact she and President Carter have had on Habitat and on the families who have benefited from their shining example.”

The Carters began their work for Habitat for Humanity in March of 1984 in Americus, Georgia, where Habitat was first founded. Since then, the Carters have worked with more than 104,000 volunteers across the United States and in 14 countries to build and renovate affordable homes for those in need.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were named the 2016 Habitat Humanitarians for all the work they’ve done over the last three decades.