BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends of Zachary Fraleigh are honoring the memory of the teen who was killed in a car crash in Belchertown earlier this week.

A roadside memorial was created for the 16-year-old who died on North Washington Street Monday evening. Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Laurie Loisel told 22News, Fraleigh was the only person inside the vehicle.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to create a fund in Zachary’s honor, already exceeding the fundraiser’s goal of $25,000 dollars.