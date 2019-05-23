MEP donates dinosaur fossil trackway to Amherst College

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Environmental Police donated a dinosaur fossil trackway to Amherst College on Thursday.

The slab contains the footprints of a large dinosaur, Eubrontes Giganteous, estimated to have lived roughly 190 million years ago.

The trackway was taken in 2004 as evidence of an MEP poaching investigation.

The Gill Police Department assisted MEP with the investigation, surrounding the poaching of the fossil beds in western Massachusetts.

