1  of  2
Breaking News
Woman’s body found near wastewater treatment plant in Athol Police chief killed at FL hotel, officer charged with murder

Mercury passes in front of sun in rare transit

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The planet of Mercury passed in front of the sun on Monday, something that won’t be seen in North America again until 2049.

The planet appears to be a tiny black dot crossing the face of the sun for several hours. The transit happened between 7:36 a.m. and 1:04 p.m

According to Stephen Schneider, a professor of astronomy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the transit can only be seen through a telescope and because it can cause serious eye damage it needs to be viewed using properly designed filters.

The public was able to visit UMass Amherst’s campus Sunwheel where they set up telescopes for people to safely view Mercury’s transit.

“We’re just now starting to get the sun a little bright so we are starting to see some shadows but most of the time to orbit of earth and the orbit of the mercury don’t usually align so it usually doesn’t pass in front of the sun so that’s why it’s such a rare event.”

-Stephen Schneider UMass Amherst Astrology Professor

The next two transits are in 2032 and 2039, but it will occur at night so you won’t be able to see it. 2049 is the next time the event will be visible to us here in North America.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets