AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Michael A. Elliott will be inaugurated as the 20th president of Amherst College on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Amherst College, Elliot earned a B.A., summa cum laude, from Amherst College in 1992 with a double major in English and Russian. He completed his Ph.D. at Columbia University in 1998 with a distinction in English and comparative literature.

After joining Emory as assistant professor of English and the director of graduate studies in the English department in 2004, he then rose to professor of English and American studies in 2009. At Emory, Elliott has served in other key administrative roles, including as faculty associate in the School of Graduate Studies from 2007 to 2009, followed by the senior associate dean of faculty from 2009 to 2014, and executive associate dean from 2014 to 2015 and interim dean from 2016 to 2017 in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Elliot was named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences after a national search. He had fellowships at Yale’s Beinecke Library, Harvard’s Warren Center for Studies in American History, and the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia. He has also advanced research in the humanities through a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the development of digital monographs.

The celebration will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Amherst’s Main Quad on Quadrangle Drive and will have student performances, music, and poetry readings as well as remarks from Elliot, Andrew Nussbaum, the College’s chair of the Board of Trustees, and students. There will be a reception following the ceremony on the Quad.