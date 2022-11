WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A military appreciation breakfast will take place in ware on Saturday.

All service members, veterans, and their families are asked to join the breakfast, which is being held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1 Robbins Road in Ware to honor their service.

At this year’s breakfast, National Guard members will be recognized for their special sacrifices.

The event is free and you can contact 508-784-1546 to register.