AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mill District hosts their third annual Mill District General Store and Local Art Gallery Fall Festival and this year they added a new spooky twist.

This year’s theme was a monster mash. Residents and their furry friends were able to dress up in costumes and win prizes like a $100 gift card to the general store. People where able to get real taste of the mill district with local foods and saw beautiful art.

22News spoke with staff members of local stores about what this day entailed.

Molly Crooks, the General Store Manager said, “Tasting of general store goods where you can eat some sliders and sides, pumpkin painting and butterfly swing band performing and shopping at good local at gallery.”

Their next event will be Saturday, November 18 where 30 local artists come together to sell their paintings at the Holiday Arts Market.